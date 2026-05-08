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Monthly rent of seaview villas in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

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Chloraka
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2 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Discover comfort, space, and stunning views with this impressive detached villa located in t…
$5,836
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
5 bedroom villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Villa with Sea Views and Private Swimming Pool. Welcome to this stunning detached villa loc…
$6,245
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

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