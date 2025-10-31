Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Chloraka
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garden

Bungalows with garden for sale in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This is new premium property, flawlessly designed, aims to be as enticing as its namesake an…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go