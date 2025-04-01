Houses for sale in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
5 bedroom house in Armenochori, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Armenochori, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Modern house in Armenochori area of Limassol. Armenochori is an excellent area with high-cla…
$3,91M
5 bedroom house in Armenochori, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Armenochori, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 485 m²
We are pleased to offer you this wonderful house located in one of the most prestigious area…
$3,12M
6 bedroom house in Armenochori, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Armenochori, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 620 m²
This luxurious exclusive villa is located in a prime and very prestigious elevated position …
$3,09M
7 bedroom house in Armenochori, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Armenochori, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Amazing classic style 7 bedrooms villa located in prestigious area of Armenochori, Agios Tyc…
$1,54M
3 bedroom house in Armenochori, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Armenochori, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
3-Bedroom villa for sale in Agios Tychonas, Limassol. This beautiful villa offers comfort an…
$993,035
5 bedroom house in Armenochori, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Armenochori, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Four bedroom house plus one bedroom in the basement, located in Armenochori area,Limassol. A…
$2,17M
