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Rent villas per month in Koinoteta Akrountas, Cyprus

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5 bedroom villa in Koinoteta Akrountas, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Koinoteta Akrountas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
A rare opportunity to own a spacious 350m² villa on a massive 8,500m² private plot, located …
$7,007
per month
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