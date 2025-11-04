Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
This stunning, brand-new 5-bedroom detached villa is available for long-term rent in one of …
$12,659
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
This beautiful, key-ready apartment is available for rent in the vibrant Agios Tychon – Tour…
$2,647
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 431 m²
Lovely five bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas with swimming pool and sea view  is available no…
$9,290
per month
Leave a request
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Available 7 bedrooms luxury villa in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas 2 mins drive fr…
$6,967
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A stunning, detached, and private villa in the exclusive area of Agios Tychonas, Limassol, w…
$6,387
per month
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Welcome to this exquisite modern home, a three-level architectural marvel with breathtaking …
$14,961
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool