Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Penthouses Terraced for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
🇬🇧 Apartment 302 — Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment with Private Roof Terrace and Mountain Views…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 217 m²
Maple Ridge Apartments is a modern residential complex located in a new district of Cyprus, …
$883,522
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go