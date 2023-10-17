UAE
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Realting.com
Cyprus
Land
koinoteta agiou tychona
Lands for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Clear all
25 properties total found
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 1035 sq.meters in Limassol. Plots for sale with Sea View Agios Tychonas. Bu…
€1,19M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view. Residen…
€1,01M
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 3986 sq.meters in Limassol. Field for sale in Agios Tychonas, 3986m2 with a…
€735,000
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 5790 sq.meters in Limassol. Field for sale in Agios Tychonas, 5790m2 with a…
€1,73M
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. Under separation plot: 1004m2 with view at Agio…
€395,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
An exceptionally large plot of land for sale in Agios Tychonas, one of the most sought-after…
€1,05M
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 8644 sq.meters in Limassol. The asset is a 1/2 share of a touristic field i…
€690,000
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 3153 sq.meters in Limassol
€980,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 837 sq.meters in Limassol
€420,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 10632 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view. Zone: Ka11Building Fa…
€1,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
The asset comprises of shares of two adjacent fields in Pareklissia hills with spectacular p…
€470,000
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
For sale two consecutive plots 1062 sq.m. in Petrou and Pavlou - Limassol province, where th…
€1,35M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 4028 sq.meters in Limassol
€950,000
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale Land 10257 sq.meters in Cyprus .. . Coverage of 30%Density 20%
€1,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 5600 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view. Zone: H5Building Facto…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 11914 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a mountain view. The plot is situ…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 5300 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view. Plannin…
€2,10M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 2501 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has structure, water supply, elec…
€2,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 1293 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€180,000
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 1672 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view. Zone: H2Building Facto…
€1,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 5087 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view. Zone: H…
€1,75M
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 9421 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has electricity supply. The land …
€2,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 1269 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€2,30M
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 2385 sq.meters in Limassol. Zone: H5Building Factor: 0.3Coverage Factor: 0.…
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 821 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€500,000
Recommend
