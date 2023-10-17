Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1035 sq.meters in Limassol. Plots for sale with Sea View Agios Tychonas. Bu…
€1,19M
Plot of land in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view. Residen…
€1,01M
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3986 sq.meters in Limassol. Field for sale in Agios Tychonas, 3986m2 with a…
€735,000
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5790 sq.meters in Limassol. Field for sale in Agios Tychonas, 5790m2 with a…
€1,73M
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. Under separation plot: 1004m2 with view at Agio…
€395,000
Plot of land in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
An exceptionally large plot of land for sale in Agios Tychonas, one of the most sought-after…
€1,05M
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8644 sq.meters in Limassol. The asset is a 1/2 share of a touristic field i…
€690,000
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3153 sq.meters in Limassol
€980,000
Plot of land in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 837 sq.meters in Limassol
€420,000
Plot of land in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10632 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view. Zone: Ka11Building Fa…
€1,20M
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset comprises of shares of two adjacent fields in Pareklissia hills with spectacular p…
€470,000
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
For sale two consecutive plots 1062 sq.m. in Petrou and Pavlou - Limassol province, where th…
€1,35M
Plot of land in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4028 sq.meters in Limassol
€950,000
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale Land 10257 sq.meters in Cyprus .. . Coverage of 30%Density 20%
€1,50M
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5600 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view. Zone: H5Building Facto…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11914 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a mountain view. The plot is situ…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5300 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view. Plannin…
€2,10M
Plot of land in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2501 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has structure, water supply, elec…
€2,30M
Plot of land in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1293 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€180,000
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1672 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view. Zone: H2Building Facto…
€1,50M
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5087 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view. Zone: H…
€1,75M
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9421 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has electricity supply. The land …
€2,20M
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1269 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€2,30M
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2385 sq.meters in Limassol. Zone: H5Building Factor: 0.3Coverage Factor: 0.…
€300,000
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 821 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€500,000
