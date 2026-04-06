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Monthly rent of bungalows in Koinoteta Acheleias, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom bungalow in Acheleia, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Acheleia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For rent: A modern detached house in Acheleia, offering 130 m² of comfortable living space a…
$2,319
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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