  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Acheleias
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Koinoteta Acheleias, Cyprus

3 bedroom apartment in Acheleia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Acheleia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
3-Bedroom House with Sea View – Paphos Modern 3-bedroom residence built in 2016, located in…
$4,120
per month
