Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koili
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Koili, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Koili, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Koili, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Luxury 3 & 4-Bedroom Homes in Tala, Paphos Nestled in the scenic village of Tala, Paphos, t…
$776,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koili, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go