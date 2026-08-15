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Сommercial property for sale in Klirou, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 1 041 m² in Klirou, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 041 m²
Klirou, Cyprus
Area 1 041 m²
The property is a two-storey mixed-use building in Clear. It is located at the entrance to t…
$1,08M
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Commercial property 1 433 m² in Klirou, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 433 m²
Klirou, Cyprus
Area 1 433 m²
Mixed-use two storey building in Klirou. The building comprises of 2 shops on the ground flo…
$1,08M
Leave a request
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