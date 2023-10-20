Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Klirou

Commercial real estate in Klirou, Cyprus

1 property total found
Commercial in Klirou, Cyprus
Commercial
Klirou, Cyprus
A ground floor building in Akaki village of Nicosia District. The immediate vicinity of the …
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir