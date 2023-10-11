Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Kato Deftera
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Kato Deftera, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Pano Deftera, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Pano Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€2,30M

Properties features in Kato Deftera, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir