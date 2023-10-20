Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kathikas, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Kathikas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3679 sq.meters in Paphos
€105,000
Plot of land in Kathikas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10368 sq.meters in Paphos. Zone: G3Building Factor: 0.1Coverage Factor: 0.1…
€150,000
