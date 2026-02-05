Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kannaviou Melamiou
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kannaviou Melamiou, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Apartment in Kannaviou, Cyprus
Apartment
Kannaviou, Cyprus
Agricultural building zone up for sale in the village of Kannaviou. 10% building density, an…
$115,232
Leave a request
Apartment in Kannaviou, Cyprus
Apartment
Kannaviou, Cyprus
An agricultural field in Kannaviou village, Paphos district The land size is 7776smq wit…
$49,550
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kannaviou Melamiou, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go