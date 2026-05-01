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Rent houses per month in Kalo Chorio Larnacas, Cyprus

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5 bedroom house in Kalo Chorio Larnakas, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kalo Chorio Larnakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Spacious two-storey villa available for long-term rental in the village of Kalo Chorio Lemes…
$3,387
per month
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