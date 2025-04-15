Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kakopetria
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kakopetria, Cyprus

1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Kakopetria, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kakopetria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 540 m²
A residential plot and a two-storey house in Kakopetria. The properties are adjacent, and th…
$428,871
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kakopetria, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes