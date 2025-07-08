Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ineia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Ineia, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ineia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ineia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Three (3) bedroom house for rent in the beautiful Innia village, Paphos with a stunning view…
$499,887
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ineia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go