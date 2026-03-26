Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ineia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Ineia, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
7 bedroom house in Ineia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Ineia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Beautiful large designed House located at one of the most traditional villages of Paphos.Inn…
$692,671
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ineia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go