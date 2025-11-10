Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ineia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Ineia, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Ineia, Cyprus
Apartment
Ineia, Cyprus
For sale: A fantastic development land opportunity measuring 5,686 m², located in the peacef…
$290,302
Leave a request
Apartment in Ineia, Cyprus
Apartment
Ineia, Cyprus
Large residential land in Ineia For sale is the 1/2 share of the field which corresponds …
$209,018
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ineia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go