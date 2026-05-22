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ьтим

Cyprus Cyprus
Process duration: from 3 months
Costs: from
$476
;
Northern Cyprus Property Laws for Foreigners
Permanent residence
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About the Immigration Program

pyroljublorp

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 3 months
Costs
Costs
from
$476
Duration
Duration
3 months
Investment Options
Government project Government project
бьторпав
34567.00 BYN
Additional expenses
вапроллорп 121.00 BYN
Documents
Documents for the applicant Documents for family members

ьтирпм

бьтим

Stages of obtaining the program
бьторипа
from 1 month
ьтирмпав
Rights and obligations after receiving
Applicant is entitled

 ьтим

Promo materials and documents

Instructions and regulations

google Инструкция по размещению статей в новостном блоге
Consulting company license: 234567890-
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ьтим
Cyprus Cyprus
from
$476
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Other Immigration Programs
Permanent residence
Cyprus Permanent Residence via investments
Cyprus Permanent Residence via investments
Cyprus Cyprus
from
$330,000
Immigration Program Type Permanent residence
Process duration from 2 months
The Cyprus Residency by Investment program allows successful applicants and their families to get a Cyprus immigration permit with an unlimited duration in two months. An investor can apply for Cyprus citizenship after five years of residing in the country as a holder of such a permit. Obtai…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
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