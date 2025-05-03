Smart Investment Group Ltd

🌍 Smart Invest Group – investments with the possibility of immigration
Smart Invest Group is an investment and consulting company specializing in supporting clients who want not only to increase their capital, but also to gain access to life and business abroad through investment programs.
We combine investment and immigration, providing comprehensive solutions for those seeking new horizons, freedom of movement and confidence in the future.
🔑 Our key areas are:
Investment immigration
We help to obtain a residence permit and permanent residence through participation in public investment programs:
EU (Portugal, Spain, Greece, etc.)
UAE
Canada
USA
Great Britain, Turkey and others.
Property abroad
Selection of liquid objects for personal residence or passive income. Full legal support of transactions.
Opening companies and tax planning
Structuring business under international requirements, helping to open accounts, optimize taxation.
Turnkey escort
From the choice of country and program to obtaining a passport, we undertake all stages, including the preparation of documents, translations, interaction with government agencies.