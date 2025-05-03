  1. Realting.com
  2. Immigration consultant
  3. Smart Investment Group Ltd

Smart Investment Group Ltd

Netanya, ha melaha 4.
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Immigration consultant
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2020
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
About company

🌍 Smart Invest Group – investments with the possibility of immigration

Smart Invest Group is an investment and consulting company specializing in supporting clients who want not only to increase their capital, but also to gain access to life and business abroad through investment programs.

We combine investment and immigration, providing comprehensive solutions for those seeking new horizons, freedom of movement and confidence in the future.

Services

🔑 Our key areas are:

  • Investment immigration
    We help to obtain a residence permit and permanent residence through participation in public investment programs:

    • EU (Portugal, Spain, Greece, etc.)

    • UAE

    • Canada

    • USA

    • Great Britain, Turkey and others.

  • Property abroad
    Selection of liquid objects for personal residence or passive income. Full legal support of transactions.

  • Opening companies and tax planning
    Structuring business under international requirements, helping to open accounts, optimize taxation.

  • Turnkey escort
    From the choice of country and program to obtaining a passport, we undertake all stages, including the preparation of documents, translations, interaction with government agencies.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 15:50
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Jerusalem)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Immigration programs
See all 6 programs
Immigration program to Canada
Permanent residence
Canada Canada
Immigration program to Canada
Process duration: from 8 months
from
$3,971
Canada offers various immigration pathways for skilled workers, students, entrepreneurs, and families. Popular programs include Express Entry for skilled workers, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) for specific provinces, and family sponsorship for reunifying with loved ones. These programs aim to attract individuals who can contribute to Canada's economy and society, offering a path to permanent residency and eventually citizenship.
Immigration consultant
Smart Investment Group Ltd
Immigration program to USA
Permanent residence
United States United States
Immigration program to USA
Process duration: from 10 months
from
$3,403
The United States offers several immigration pathways for individuals seeking to live, work, or reunite with family. Key programs include Family-Based Immigration, Employment-Based Visas (like H-1B), Diversity Visa Lottery, and Refugee or Asylum status. These programs provide temporary or permanent residency, with many leading to a Green Card and eventually U.S. citizenship. Eligibility varies by category and typically requires meeting specific education, employment, or family relationship crite
Immigration consultant
Smart Investment Group Ltd
Immigration program to UK
Residence permit
United Kingdom United Kingdom
Immigration program to UK
Process duration: from 6 months
from
$3,403
UK Immigration Program The United Kingdom offers various immigration routes for skilled workers, students, entrepreneurs, and families. Key programs include the Skilled Worker visa, Student visa, Family visa, and Global Talent visa. These programs allow individuals to live, work, study, or join family in the UK, with many offering a path to settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain) and eventually British citizenship. Each route has specific requirements based on skills, sponsorship, income, or fa
Immigration consultant
Smart Investment Group Ltd
Our agents in Israel
Natalia Aharonovich
Natalia Aharonovich
Realting.com
Go