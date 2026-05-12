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Rent houses per month in Giolou, Cyprus

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Giolou, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Giolou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This semi-detached house offers comfortable living in a peaceful residential area of Giolou…
$821
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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