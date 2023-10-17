Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 896 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot: 896m2 in Linopetra in Linopetra / Germasog…
€1,09M
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 781 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot 781m2 in Kalogiri/ Mouttagiaka. South and d…
€535,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8607 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 3443 s…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale Land located in Limassol, in Germasogeia Tourist Area near High way,3317m², 60% cov…
€2,10M
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 301 sq.meters in Limassol. Building Factor: 0.8Coverage Factor: 0.45Number …
€125,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 257 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 205 sq.…
€330,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 375 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 300 sq.meters
€250,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 585 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has structure, water supply…
€590,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Limassol. Located in Germasogeia, Limassol, above the hig…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3625 sq.meters in Limassol. Zone: Ka10Building Factor: 0.3Coverage Factor: …
€1,10M
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1026 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, city view. Zone: Ka10B…
€780,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 622 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
€300,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
€400,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 3 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
€900,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3222 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a mountain view. On the plot there…
€850,000
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 19000 sq.meters in Limassol. Zone: Ka10Building Factor: 0.3Coverage Factor:…
€1,28M
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 850 sq.meters in Limassol. Zone: Ka8Building Factor: 0.6Coverage Factor: 0.…
€650,000
