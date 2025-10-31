Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Galataria
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Galataria, Cyprus

1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Galataria, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Galataria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For sale 3 bedroom bungalow in the village of Koilineia, Paphos.Koilineia Village (or Kilini…
$323,977
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Galataria, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go