Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ergates
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ergates, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Ergates, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ergates, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
For sale 4 bedroom apartment in Politiko. The house was built in 2012 and consists of 180 sq…
$591,613
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ergates, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go