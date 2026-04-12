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Monthly rent of villas with garden in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom villa in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
For rent: A spacious ground-floor residence in the highly desirable and peaceful area of K…
$4,950
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Sea view
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