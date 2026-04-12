Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Paphos Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview houses in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
3
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
For rent: A spacious ground-floor residence in the highly desirable and peaceful area of K…
$4,950
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
5 bedroom villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
For rent: This key-ready, detached villa offers spacious and luxurious living with 300 m² of…
$10,936
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
Realting.com
Go