Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garden

Bungalows with garden for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Acheleia, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Acheleia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom bungalow in the serene area of Acheleia, Papho…
$301,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go