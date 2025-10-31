Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes with garden for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$2,97M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Available 3 bedroom duplex penthouse with a roof garden. The apartment has covered areas 125…
$1,77M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$7,23M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$2,32M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$6,42M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Rising above Limassol’s skyline, this unique 23-floor residential high-rise redefines luxury…
$3,83M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
For sale is a charming duplex located in the desirable area of Potamos Germasogeias. This we…
$754,786
