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Long term rental apartments in Drouseia, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Drousha, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Drousha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Discover this beautifully renovated detached home in the peaceful and picturesque village of…
$1,773
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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