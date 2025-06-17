Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus

сommercial property
5
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 882 m² in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 882 m²
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Area 882 m²
The project is fully completed and is under small renovations and installations requested fr…
$3,20M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go