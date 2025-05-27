Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$339,944
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Livadia, Cyprus We offer v…
$429,283
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of townhouses in a prestigious area, Oroklini, Cyprus We offer townhouses with …
$429,283
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 621 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agia Fila - Limasso…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Properties features in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

