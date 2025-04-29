Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Akama
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Peyia
51
Koinoteta Kissonergas
12
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer …
$807,498
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
$469,494
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Demos Akama, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go