Apartments with garage for sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Peyia
43
Koinoteta Kissonergas
63
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
1-Bedroom Apartment Designed to meet the needs of individuals or couples, this apartment off…
$211,382
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/3
Excellent opportunity for investment or private residence in Limassol, located in Kato Polem…
$301,806
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern property located in Ypsonas, Limassol, offering stunning views of Akrotiri Bay. Situa…
$296,002
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Modern project in Zakaki, Limassol. Located near the City of Dreams Casino, Limassol Marina,…
$359,846
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Luxury Villa – Pegeia, Paphos Modern two-story villa with 3 bedrooms (2 upstairs, 1 on the…
$545,573
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
3-Bedroom Apartment – Luxury Family Residence in a Prime Location This exceptional 3-bedroom…
$475,925
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/4
2-Bedroom Apartments – Mesa Geitonia, Limassol These luxury 2-bedroom apartments are part of…
$406,278
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
3-Bedroom Apartment – Luxury Family Residence in a Prime Location This exceptional 3-bedroom…
$545,573
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom apartment in Athienou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Athienou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
2-Bedroom Apartment – Practical Living with Outdoor Space Ideal for small families or profes…
$177,849
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
1-Bedroom Apartment Perfect for couples, professionals, or small households, this thoughtful…
$167,932
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/3
This exceptional 2 Bedroom Apartment is designed to meet the highest standards of contempora…
$441,738
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
3-Bedroom Apartment – Ideal Family Living with Investment Value Spacious and modern, this 3-…
$313,414
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
