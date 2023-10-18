Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

7 properties total found
Plot of land in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale Land 1000 sq.meters in Cyprus. Coverage of 40%Density 25%
€450,000
Plot of land in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 791 sq.meters in Limassol. The plot is situated within two different planni…
€102,830
Plot of land in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 771 sq.meters in Limassol. The plot is situated within two different planni…
€100,230
Plot of land in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1033 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a mountain view. Zone: H4Building …
€134,290
Plot of land in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 655 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a mountain view. The plot is situat…
€85,150
Plot of land in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4025 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has a water supply, electricity s…
€20,00M
Plot of land in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Plot for sale in Agios Athanasios area. NO VAT. Zone Kα9 Building - 40% = 911 x 0.40 = 364.4…
€530,000
