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Offices in Choirokoitia, Cyprus

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Office 830 m² in Choirokoitia, Cyprus
Office 830 m²
Choirokoitia, Cyprus
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 14
Area 830 m²
This agro-tourist aparthotel is located in the village of Tohni, known for its traditional C…
$1,76M
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