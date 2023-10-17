Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Ayia Napa
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

сommercial property
5
Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Shop
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Two shops in Agia Napa. They are located 300m from Agia Napa's square and 350m from Nissi av…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir