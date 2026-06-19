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Monthly rent of seaview houses in Anarita, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Anarita, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Available for rent is a key ready, semi-detached house in the peaceful village of Anarita. T…
$1,504
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Anarita, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Available for rent is a key ready, semi-detached house in the peaceful village of Anarita. T…
$1,504
per month
Leave a request
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