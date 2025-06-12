Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Anageia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Anageia, Cyprus

2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Anageia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Anageia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
A three-bedroom house in Anayia, Nicosia.The house has an area of 220sqm. It comprises of an…
$287,812
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Anageia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Anageia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
A three-bedroom house in Anageia, Nicosia.It has an area of 190sqm. The house comprises of a…
$530,510
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Anageia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go