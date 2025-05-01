Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Nikolaos Pafou
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Agios Nikolaos Pafou, Cyprus

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ayios Nicolaos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayios Nicolaos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence close to beaches, Agios Nicolaos, Cyprus We offer modern and comfortable apar…
$374,502
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Agios Nikolaos Pafou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go