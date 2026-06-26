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Long-term rent of warehouses in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus

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Warehouse 460 m² in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Warehouse 460 m²
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Area 460 m²
Commercial property for rent with a total area of 460 sq.m, located in a highly attractive a…
$6,358
per month
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