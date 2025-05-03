Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Ioannis
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Ground floor house located  in Agios Ioannis, Limassol. The house consists of an open-plan d…
$295,029
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Two houses for sale in Agios Ioannis Area, Near Marina. Plot Size: 254 sqmBuilding Density: …
$327,958
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go