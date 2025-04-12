Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Georgios
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Agios Georgios, Cyprus

3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
A collection of 6 exquisite villas nestled close to the Akamas National Park, a UNESCO - pro…
$1,01M
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
A collection of 6 exquisite villas nestled close to the Akamas National Park, a UNESCO - pro…
$965,971
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
New exlusive project in Limassol just 180 meters from the sea.   Four stunning, ultra modern…
$735,100
