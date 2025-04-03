Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Epifanios
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Agios Epifanios, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Ayios Epiphanios, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayios Epiphanios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
This a three bedrooms detached house for sale in Agios Epifanios Oreinis (Nicosia). This pro…
$316,048
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Agios Epifanios, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes