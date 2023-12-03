Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Agioi Vavatsinias
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Agioi Vavatsinias, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Ayioi Vavatsinias, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Ayioi Vavatsinias, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 124 sq.m. covere…
€435,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Ayioi Vavatsinias, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Ayioi Vavatsinias, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 124 sq.m. covere…
€435,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Agioi Vavatsinias, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir