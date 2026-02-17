Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agia Varvara
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property for sale in Agia Varvara, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Commercial property in Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Commercial property
Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Enjoy modern living in a peaceful neighborhood, with easy access to everything you need. Whe…
$773,619
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Warehouse 4 250 m² in Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 250 m²
Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Area 4 250 m²
Industrial warehouses on large field located in Agia Varvara of Nicosia district. I The fiel…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go