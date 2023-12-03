Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus

4 room apartment with furnishings in Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with furnishings
Agia Eirini Lefkosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€320,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

