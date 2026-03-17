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Houses for sale in Ag Amvrosios Lemesou, Cyprus

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3 bedroom house in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For sale: A charming house offering comfortable living in the serene area of Agios Ambrosios…
$204,266
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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