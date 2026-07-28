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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Zadar County, Croatia

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Grad Zadar
62
Grad Nin
69
Zadar
46
Nin
16
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Preko, Croatia
UP UP
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Fully-Furnished 2-BR Apartment with Sea Views, 476 m² Yard (1/2 Share) & Expansion Po…
$515,021
VAT
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Property types in Zadar County

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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