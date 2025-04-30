Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

58 properties total found
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-room apartment, newly built, 100 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the first floor of the building…
$398,575
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Vir, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/1
Two-bedroom apartment, third row to the sea, island Vir, 66m2 net floor area Newly built on …
$304,467
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/2
Three-Bedroom Penthouse in a New Building, First Row to the Sea, 123 m2 NLA, Sukošan Apartme…
$618,899
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kozino, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kozino, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment with pool, 135 m2, modern new building, 100 m from the sea, Kožino The apartment i…
$487,061
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, Apartment A3 In the tranquil par…
$437,326
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New construction, two-room apartment with garden 81.51 m2, Biograd na Moru, Zadar A two-room…
$261,288
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
Near the sea and the center of Sabunike, on the first floor of a newly built building, there…
$255,222
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Three-Bedroom Apartment in a New Building, First Row to the Sea, 98.83 m2 NLA, Sukošan Apart…
$547,100
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Apartment with Roof Terrace 180 m², Peninsula, Zadar This beautifully designed duplex…
$829,258
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Penthouse in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: Li…
$498,219
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Penthouse in a New Building, First Row to the Sea, 104 m2 NLA, Sukošan Apartment…
$541,398
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace, 59 m², Biograd On the second floor of a newer building, …
$213,681
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
I26820 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
$487,148
Leave a request
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/2
New Construction, 1-Bedroom Apartment with Rooftop Terrace 64 m², Second Floor, Melada Vidik…
$249,110
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kozino, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kozino, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/3
Three-room apartment with a terrace, 108 m2, sea view, 100m to the sea, Kožino The apartment…
$400,269
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Vir, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
Two-bedroom apartment, second row to the sea, island Vir, 71m2 net floor area Newly built on…
$321,075
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartment in a new building with an area of 190.41 m2, Privlaka, Zadar The three-bedroom apa…
$499,673
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, Apartment A1 In the peaceful par…
$420,718
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartment in a new building with an area of 190.41 m2, Privlaka, Zadar The three-bedroom apa…
$499,673
Leave a request
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
New Construction, 1-Bedroom Apartment with Garden, 56 m², Ground Floor, Melada Vidikovac, Za…
$217,002
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/3
Penthouse in a new building, first row to the sea, 132 m2 NLA, Sukošan Apartment S03 with a …
$607,827
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, Apartment A4 In the tranquil par…
$437,326
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Vir, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-bedroom apartment third row to the sea, island of Vir, 59 m2 usable area Newly built on …
$260,181
Leave a request
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
I26817 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora
$332,146
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Vir, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/1
Two-bedroom apartment, third row to the sea, island Vir, 65m2 net floor area Newly built on …
$293,396
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: -L…
$441,754
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Opcina Vir, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
Two-bedroom apartment, second row to the sea, island Vir, 69m2 net floor area Newly built on…
$398,575
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: -L…
$441,754
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
I26819 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
$941,081
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
2 room apartment
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-room apartment with terrace, sea view, swimming pool, 96 m2, Povljana On the ground floo…
$286,753
Leave a request

